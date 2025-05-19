Saturday evening video forecast

Hot, humid, and dry weather will continue through Tuesday. A cold front will move through Wednesday, bringing a line of showers and storms, followed by more comfortable conditions through the end of the week.

Through Tuesday: We’re stuck in a pattern that feels more like summer than spring. Expect hot and humid weather to stick around. Afternoon temperatures will stay above average each day, in the lower 90s. At night, it’ll stay warm and muggy with lows only dropping into the 70s.

Each night, low clouds will form and hang around through the early morning. By late morning, these clouds will break up into scattered patches.

Wednesday & Beyond: The weather pattern will start to shift on Wednesday. A cold front will move through, bringing in more unstable air. Expect a thin line of showers and thunderstorms to move across the area Wednesday morning. These storms won’t be particularly strong, thanks to limited ingredients for severe weather. After the front passes, the weather will turn slightly cooler and much less humid. Highs will still be warm, in the low to mid 80s, but the air will feel a lot more comfortable. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

