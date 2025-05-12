Saturday evening video forecast

Clouds and isolated showers will linger through Monday with mild temperatures. By Tuesday, high pressure takes over, bringing dry conditions and a sharp warmup with highs climbing into the 90s by late week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will stick around in the overnight hours, but northerly winds will allow some cooler air to move in from the north. This will cause our lows to be in the upper 50s. Mother's Day will be rinse and repeat in terms of the weather pattern. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Once again, some showers will be possible, but coverage should stay isolated. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, but the chance of lightning is low.

Up Next: Monday will be the last day of this weather pattern before big changes. The area of low pressure affecting our weather will finally move out by Tuesday. High pressure will build in behind it, leading to dry and warm conditions the rest of the week. Expect highs to climb into the mid-80s Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday, and by Thursday and Friday, we're looking at 90 and 91 degrees, respectively. Unfortunately, this will not be a dry heat, as humidity will also be a factor.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City, and the Tangipahoa River at Robert. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.