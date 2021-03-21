Saturday Evening Forecast Video

Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow:

Tonight will be chilly. Clear skies and a slight northerly breeze will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight. Temperatures will quickly rebound Sunday afternoon, into the upper 60s once again - with lots of sunshine.

Looking Ahead:

A quiet and mild weather pattern will begin to take shape over the next several days. Highs will climb above average into the mid 70s by Tuesday. Before then, chilly mornings with low temperatures in the 40s will continue through Tuesday morning. By Wednesday, highs will be pushing the 80s. Enjoy the nice stretch of calm weather!

Click here for the 7-day forecast



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton