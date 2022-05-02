Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast
A big weekend with sunshine being the main component of your forecast!
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Our last morning in the 50s for a while. Even though we are waking up on the cooler side it is still muggy outside. Temperatures will warm up quickly to the mid-80’s. Rain chances stay low throughout the day. If you happen to see a shower it will not last long and surely will not ruin any plans. UV index is very high today, so be sure to stay hydrated and apply your sunscreen if you are attending any outdoor events. Tonight we will cool off to the mid-60s.
Up Next: Expect the muggies on Sunday morning too. Temperatures will warm up to the mid-80s throughout the day. More cloud cover is expected and your chance of seeing a stray shower increases on Sunday. No heavy downpours are expected this weekend. Mainly sunny and humid conditions throughout the area. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with the sunshine and humidity sticking around. As we head into the week we will being to see some drying out.
