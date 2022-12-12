Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Changes coming but the heat is sticking around.





THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Daytime highs today reached the upper-70s, low-80s around the area. The warm trend is sticking around into the workweek, but we are expecting some changes coming to the forecast for tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s before showers and storms start moving in. Before sunrise, a broken line of rain will push through the Capital Area along the leading edge of the cold front. Severe weather is not the main threat with this system but storms on the stronger side are still possible. The rain will quickly move out of the area by lunch. The rest of the day, there will still be some clouds lingering, but just enough sunshine to have our daytime highs back in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Monday will be hot and humid again. Cloudy skies will linger overnight and temperatures will be in the low-60s to start the day. The clouds will break up some allowing for the sun to come out and daytime highs will be in the mid-70s. The hot pattern stays locked into the forecast until Wednesday. Our next chance for severe weather will move in Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday we will have a greater chance of seeing stronger showers and storms. Once the cold front moves through Wednesday overnight, we will see clearing out and finally some cooling down. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.