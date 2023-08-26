Royalty awaits! The Queen Baton Rouge opens its doors Thursday night | 5:30 AM

Home
Baton Rouge Fire Department sends 10 more responders to Beauregard
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department sent another team of 10 responders to Beauregard Friday night. BRFD shared several photos of the crew...
1 person injured in house fire off Florida Blvd. Saturday morning; house deemed total loss
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after...
More wildfires burning in Tangipahoa Parish, mostly contained
HUSSER - According to the Husser Volunteer Fire...
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: Fire conditions and heat today, rain chances increase next week
Triple digit temperatures will be possible today and tomorrow along with the risk of fires. Rain chances will be on the rise at the beginning of...
Friday PM Forecast: Heat and fire danger continues, big pattern change on the way
Heat and fire danger will continue to be...
Friday AM Forecast: after week of record warmth, increased rain chances in sight
High temperatures in excess of 100 degrees will...
Sports
LSU Women's Basketball announces non-conference schedule
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Basketball team has announced all their non-conference games for the upcoming season. The full SEC schedule will be...
Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase files for restraining order against woman
LOS ANGELES - Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase,...
LSU cracks top 5 in AP preseason poll
The Tigers have achieved their best AP preseason...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Video shows 'Super Scoopers' in Beauregard Parish
Noon update on Marathon fire at Garyville refinery
Aerial video of Garyville fire
Fire breaks out at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish; no...
Fire breaks out at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish; no...
Sports Video
LSU football helps out at BR Food Bank
Ascension Parish U12 dream run comes to an end
Saints RB Alvin Kamara gets 3-game suspension over Vegas club fight
Ascension Parish Little League making it big
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Catholic High Bears