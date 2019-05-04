68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rougon Elementary School- 3rd Grade, Mrs. Porrier

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 3rd grade at Rougon Elementary School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.

News
The Pledge of Allegiance: Rougon Elementary School
The Pledge of Allegiance: Rougon Elementary School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 3rd grade at Rougon Elementary School. Be sure to watch... More >>
3 years ago Monday, November 09 2015 Nov 9, 2015 Monday, November 09, 2015 9:02:00 AM CST November 09, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days