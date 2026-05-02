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Roman grave marker found in New Orleans backyard handed over to FBI, sent to Rome

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NEW ORLEANS — An ancient Roman tombstone found in a New Orleans backyard has been returned to Italy.

A woman discovered the grave marker in her backyard last year and turned it over to the FBI for safekeeping. The relic arrived in Rome on Wednesday.

This is one of two artifacts recovered in the United States. The other was found in Boston.

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Roman grave marker found in New Orleans...
Roman grave marker found in New Orleans backyard handed over to FBI, sent to Rome
NEW ORLEANS — An ancient Roman tombstone found in a New Orleans backyard has been returned to Italy. A... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 Thursday, April 30, 2026 10:14:00 PM CDT April 30, 2026

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