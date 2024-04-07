Roger Cador retires at Southern

Baton Rouge, LA - Southern University baseball coach Roger Cador announced his retirement on Friday morning after 33 years as the Jaguars head coach.

Athletic Director Roman Banks says Cador will stay on staff at Southern as the new director of athletic advancements.

Cador says he's finally "going home" after his long career as at SU, and added don't worry about him because he's happy.

