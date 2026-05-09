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Report: 'Space exploration company' in discussions to purchase ExxonMobil land in Vermilion Parish

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PECAN ISLAND - A state senator told Vermilion Today that a "space exploration company" was discussing buying 136,000 acres of land in Vermillion Parish from ExxonMobil.

State Senator Bob Hensgens could not confirm which company is involved; the report said Elon Musk's SpaceX or Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin could be involved.

The 136,000 acres include land west of Intracoastal City, as well as areas north and south of Pecan Island, extending to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish.

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Report: 'Space exploration company' in discussions to...
Report: 'Space exploration company' in discussions to purchase ExxonMobil land in Vermilion Parish
PECAN ISLAND - A state senator told Vermilion Today that a " space exploration company" was discussing buying 136,000 acres... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 Thursday, May 07, 2026 7:14:00 PM CDT May 07, 2026

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