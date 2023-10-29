69°
Reigning champion Tigers rock the PMAC in exhibition debut

Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Hailey Van Lith and the rest of the stacked LSU Women's Basketball team dominated in their first exhibition game of the season, taking down East Texas Baptist 99-26.

Watch the best moment from behind the scenes of Thursday night's win.

WATCH: Reigning champion Tigers rock the PMAC in exhibition debut
