69°
Latest Weather Blog
Reigning champion Tigers rock the PMAC in exhibition debut
Related Story
Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Hailey Van Lith and the rest of the stacked LSU Women's Basketball team dominated in their first exhibition game of the season, taking down East Texas Baptist 99-26.
Watch the best moment from behind the scenes of Thursday night's win.
News
Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Hailey Van Lith and the rest of the stacked LSU Women's Basketball team dominated... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dry summer creates 'mosquito pandemic' in East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game
-
Public pushback forcing DOTD to reconsider lane restrictions during I-10 widening
-
Witness captures double shooting outside Donaldsonville football game on camera
-
After 2-year-old girl fatally shot herself, relative booked for negligent homicide