Popcorn Bistro business owner tired of following mall's commands

UPDATE: The owner of Popcorn Bistro has notified WBRZ that the Mall of Louisiana has offered him a new move out date of December 31, 2018.

BATON ROUGE - A business owner called 2 On Your Side after he says he's being forced to move his business within the Mall of Louisiana with little notice.

Richard Capdeboscq says he knows what it's like to be busy this time of year. It's when his store, Popcorn Bistro, generates most of its business.

"Eighty percent of our profit for the year comes in December," said Capdeboscq.

This holiday season, he fears Christmas might not be so delicious since management at the Mall of Louisiana has asked him to move out of his store.

"They said they have some construction they want to do in the mall," he said.

A license termination letter, dated Nov. 26, 2018, arrived in his mail Friday. It says he has to be out of his current location at the mall by Monday, December 3. He's been told the mall will put a barricade up at his store entrance by December 10, but he says it's something he's been told before.

"This is the third time, always at Christmas," he said.

Capdeboscq says he's received a similar letter in the past. In fact, he says it's the third time he's received a letter like this. He says the correspondence often follows with a proposal for new store location within the mall and a new lease.

"They'll give you an opportunity to move or you have to leave the mall," he said.

Capdeboscq fears what's being asked of him isn't fair to him or his eleven employees at the mall, especially this time of year. The process to move takes time and money.

"They move you at Christmas when everybody knows where you're at... They move you to a new location, and nobody knows where you're at," he said.

With a lease up at the end of January 2019, Capdeboscq is reluctant to sign a new one. He says while he's moved at the mall's request in the past, he won't be doing it again.

The Mall of Louisiana originally promised to provide some information about Capdeboscq's situation, then didn't.