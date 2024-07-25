Police identify two killed in shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court that took place Friday afternoon.

Police identified Trevor Courtney, 19, and Idrissa Ndongo, 18, as the victims of the apartment shooting.

Sgt. Darren Ahmed with Baton Rouge Police says investigations are roadblocked when the witnesses are silent.

"There's children here," Ahmed said. "There's elderly people here, bullets are flying, and bullets don't have a name on it. So we're urging people, just as we're held accountable, we would like to ask everybody to help us to determine a suspect and a motive in these shootings."

Authorities say the two people were killed around 1:13 p.m. Friday. A third person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Friday afternoon's shooting was the third call at the apartment complex police responded to within two days. Early Thursday morning, BRPD found two men shot in the head. They were both brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Then 10 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a 'shots fired' call. No one was reported injured.

"Here we come back at 1:25, and we have two community citizens that are dead," Ahmed said.

With two deadly calls in two days, police say they wonder what can be done.

"We're going to look at if we need to beef up active patrols in this area," Ahmed said. "We have the technology where we can show police officers moving in this area."

The motive and suspects in the Friday afternoon shooting are unknown as of this time.