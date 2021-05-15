Latest Weather Blog
Police identify suspect who led officers on chase throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A suspect led police and sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that wound through downtown Baton Rouge, LSU's campus and into North Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning.
The chase unfolded around 9 a.m. after the suspect tried to set a fire in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Jefferson Highway near Lobdell Avenue, according to police. Video showed the suspect also led police onto I-110 and through parts of the LSU campus.
Nearly two hours later, the chase ended on a dead-end street in Old South Baton Rouge. That's where police say the suspect refused to get out the pickup.
"Throughout this pursuit all the speeds were low speed for the most part. This individual obeyed most of the traffic laws, some of them were violated. He ended up here on Burns Drive," Sgt. Don Coppola said.
The suspect, identified by police as 50-year-old Derrick Lathan, was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. at a house along Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Burns Drive.
Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called in to assist the pursuit.
"Because it was widespread throughout the city, his actions dictated our actions. We just wanted to make sure that everyone remained safe. People were aware, but at no point in time did we feel anyone's safety had been jeopardized," Coppola said.
Lathan is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated flight, and simple damage to property.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FranU graduates are ready to start their nursing careers
-
Restaurants facing broken food supply chains due pandemic
-
Driver shot during Iberville police chase was fleeing law enforcement with his...
-
Turnout remains low at federally-backed mass vaccination sites
-
Cryptocurrency making a wave in Baton Rouge, lawmakers hope to create rules...
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76