Police identify man found shot to death on Spain Street

BATON ROUGE - Former Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis is mourning the loss of her grandson, who was killed this week amid a record-setting January for homicides in East Baton Rouge.

According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department Jared Collins was found dead at his home on Spain Street Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Collins was shot multiples times.

On Friday, Collins-Lewis released a statement confirming Collins was her grandson. Read the full statement below.

"Our family cannot possibly thank this community enough for the overwhelming outpouring of support and condolences that we have received following the death of my grandson Jared Collins. Jared was an amazing, loving young man and at 21 years old, his life was just beginning. He was taken away from us prematurely by someone, and we are at a loss and our hearts have been crushed. Our family asks for privacy at this time as we work closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department as they conduct their investigation. Anyone who has information about this tragic incident is asked to call the violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867."