Plaquemine man killed in Iberville Parish shooting near River Road

IBERVILLE PARISH- A man who was shot multiple times near River Road in Plaquemine has died, and deputies say his killer remains at large.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Eli Craig Road and the victim, 35-year-old Dedrick Carter, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies confirmed Monday that Carter succumbed to his injuries. 

Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 687-5100.

