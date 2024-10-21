52°
Latest Weather Blog
Pierre Part man arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly threatening two people with a gun
Related Story
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened two other people with a handgun.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it arrested Roger Davila, 43, after the incident Wednesday afternoon. Two people called the sheriff's office and said Davila had driven up to them and threatening them verbally before pointing a handgun at them and leaving the area.
Deputies arrested Davila at his home and found the handgun in his vehicle.
Davila was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a firearm and was later released on a $50,000 bond.
News
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened two other people with... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'
-
Woman retires after 35 years of cooking meals for the Zion City...