Perkins Rowe has new owner, but retains previous property manager

BATON ROUGE — The Perkins Rowe development at the intersection of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard has a new owner.

Dallas-based TriGate Capital announced the acquisition on its LinkedIn page late last week. The company, listed on paperwork as TGTPC Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, kept on a previous owner — Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Company — to help oversee property management and leasing.

A purchase price was not announced.

Trademark took over day-to-day operations when it and Crawfish LLC took joint ownership from Stirling Properties in 2016, according to Stirling, which had managed the property in 2013.

The mixed-use development opened in 2007.

The Advocate reported Monday that TriGate secured a $47.3 million mortgage on the property. TriGate also owns the American Can Apartments in New Orleans, among other developments around the country.