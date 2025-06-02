81°
Pedestrian struck by car while crossing Airline Highway early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car on Airline Highway early Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
Around 1:17 a.m. on Friday, BRPD units responded to reports of a man being struck by a car near St. Katherine Avenue. According to a police spokesperson, the pedestrian walked into traffic before he was struck.
He was brought to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, the spokesperson said.
