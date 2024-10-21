77°
Patrick Perry finally gets Mia Monet to wear the 'G'
BATON ROUGE - Local businesses are gearing up for another weekend of football in the capital area.
2une In prepped for the weekend on 2une In Tailgate at Chicken Shack.
Avid 2une In watchers will know of the ongoing beef between Mia Monet and photographer Patrick Parry as he tries to get Mia to wear the Grambling "G"... he may have succeeded this day.
