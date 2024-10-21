Parkview Baptist tops Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - The Parkview Baptist Eagles got back on track Friday night with a tough district win over Port Allen.

The Eagles and Pelicans went back and forth all game, with Parkview Baptist scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the second half to win 31-24.

Parkview Baptist, now 3-3 this season, will play at Collegiate next Friday, October 18.

Port Allen drops to 3-3 this fall. The will play at Madison Prep next Friday.