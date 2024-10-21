73°
Latest Weather Blog
Parkview Baptist tops Port Allen
Related Story
PORT ALLEN - The Parkview Baptist Eagles got back on track Friday night with a tough district win over Port Allen.
The Eagles and Pelicans went back and forth all game, with Parkview Baptist scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the second half to win 31-24.
Parkview Baptist, now 3-3 this season, will play at Collegiate next Friday, October 18.
Port Allen drops to 3-3 this fall. The will play at Madison Prep next Friday.
News
PORT ALLEN - The Parkview Baptist Eagles got back on track Friday night with a tough district win over Port... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'