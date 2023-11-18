Parkridge Elementary begins work on their backyard seed garden

Home
See low flying planes over the Capital Area? It's part of an exercise
BATON ROUGE - The Civil Air Patrol is conducting search and rescue exercises in the Baton Rouge area -- something that may draw eyes to the...
Crash, box truck fire lead to interstate closure
LIVINGSTON PARISH - An overturned box truck caught...
WBR and Tangipahoa selecting new sheriffs to replace longtime officeholders stepping away
Two parishes with long-serving sheriffs will see new...
Saturday AM Forecast: Great weather for any outdoor plans this weekend before storms arrive on Monday
Drier air will begin to filter into southeast Louisiana today which will finally get rid of most of the clouds. This will make way for a...
Friday PM Forecast: A pleasant weekend, followed by a strong storm system
A weak cold front will sweep the clouds...
Friday AM Forecast: Nice conditions this weekend before chance of storms Monday
After another gloomy day, a weak cold front...
Sports
LSU women's basketball defeats Southeastern despite the absence of Angel Reese
LSU Women's basketball defeated the Southeastern Lions 73-50 tonight, but star Angel Reese was not with the team. Sophomore Flau'jae Johnson led the way with 17...
Burrow out for the season, Bengals coach says
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will...
Eric Dooley ousted as Southern University football coach; Jags name interim replacement
Southern University will host a press conference on...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set to reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Parkridge Elementary begins work on their backyard seed garden
Share:
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays
Five members of 'NBA North Side Rangers' street gang arrested
I-10 East partially closed as workers repair huge hole in Basin Bridge
Cemetery thieves steal precious family grave marker
Most buses for Albany middle, high school won't run Friday
Sports Video
Fans' Choice: Emile Picarella
Kim Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches
Reigning champion Tigers rock the PMAC in exhibition debut
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Elijah Haven
Kim Mulkey opens up about her health scare, LSU's new talent and...