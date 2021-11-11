Parent at wit's end after child endures relentless bullying

CENTRAL- A parent said he has nowhere else to turn after his 12-year-old son was the target of tormentors at Central Middle School.

First, the bullying was reported to the school and to Central Community School District. It was then reported to law enforcement and the Children's Advocacy Center.

Merv Bell said the tipping point was when his son talked about not wanting to live anymore.

"My son said 'I'm ugly. I'm fat. I'm stupid. I might as well end it,'" Bell said. "And I don't want that to happen to my child."

Bell said even after reporting the bullying, it continued.

"I can't do anything else," Bell said. "My hands are tied. My child is sitting here bawling his eyes out because he doesn't want to go to school. If he doesn't go to school they'll arrest me."

Bell said detectives with the sheriff's office are currently investigating.

The problem of bullying is sweeping schools across the area. WBRZ is flooded with complaints routinely about the issue and how school districts should address it.

"I am extremely comfortable in how the school has handled this situation," Central Schools Superintendent Jason Fountain said. "We followed our policies and procedures and have addressed every concern."

"I would like to see stricter rules at school when these kids do or say what they are going to do," Bell said.

It's why Bell is speaking out.

"I have never seen my son draped down and just crying like this," Bell added. "He cried so hard 'til it made me cry, and that hurt."

Louisiana law requires school districts to report bullying to the State Department of Education.

Students and parents can also report bullying by accessing a form here.

More information with the Louisiana Department of Education can be found here.