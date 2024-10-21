79°
Overnight house fire leaves residents homeless

BATON ROUGE - Residents are displaced from their home after a fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened on Mollylea Drive near the intersection of Sharp Road and Florida Boulevard. 

Baton Rouge firefighters responded to the call around 10:30 p.m., and had the fire contained by 11:30 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely escape the fire before the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene. 

Emergency officials say the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction in the engine of a vehicle parked under the carport. 

The fire spread from the car to the home and another car under the carport. 

The home and both vehicles are considered a total loss. 

1 week ago Sunday, October 13 2024

