79°
Latest Weather Blog
Overnight house fire leaves residents homeless
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Residents are displaced from their home after a fire early Sunday morning.
The fire happened on Mollylea Drive near the intersection of Sharp Road and Florida Boulevard.
Baton Rouge firefighters responded to the call around 10:30 p.m., and had the fire contained by 11:30 p.m.
Everyone inside the home was able to safely escape the fire before the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene.
Emergency officials say the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction in the engine of a vehicle parked under the carport.
The fire spread from the car to the home and another car under the carport.
The home and both vehicles are considered a total loss.
News
BATON ROUGE - Residents are displaced from their home after a fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened on... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'