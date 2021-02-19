Overnight freeze leads to icy roads on Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana finds itself in the grip of a winter storm, icy weather conditions have led to statewide closures and power outages.

As of 8:48 a.m., Monday (Feb. 15), just over 24,000 are reportedly without power across the state.

At the moment, the majority of outages appear to be in East Baton Rouge Parish at just over 11,000, according to Entergy's website.

Ice has already been spotted on power lines in Walker (refer to the image below) and temperatures are expected to continue to drop throughout the morning.

Another WBRZ viewer, in Zachary, sent in a picture (image below) revealing snowfall outside of an area home shortly before 5 a.m., Monday.

Here are pictures from The Water Campus on the Mississippi River. Lots of ice, sleet and heavy wind. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/lNyNee62RD — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021

Every parish in the WBRZ viewing area remains under a winter storm warning and as icy roads are a concern, motorists are advised to avoid taking to the roads if at all possible.

Drivers who have no choice but to be out and about should note that I-10 is closed across the Atchafalaya Basin due to icing. WB traffic is being diverted off at La 415 (Lobdell), EB traffic at I-49 in Lafayette.

In addition to this, I-110 has closed in both directions due to winter weather.

Another major closure is the shutdown of La 10 from US 61 to New Roads, and this includes the John J Audubon Bridge across the Mississippi.

Motorists in the Stevendale area should also note that the Central Thruway is closed between Greenwell Springs and Choctaw due to icing.

The mayor's office issued an emergency disaster declaration for East Baton Rouge Parish late Monday morning.

"Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration on Monday, February 15, 2021. This local disaster declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish the ability to request additional State resources in the event local resources may be exceeded in response to the Winter Storm."

