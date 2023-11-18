Online ticket company doesn't return church funds, offers no resolution

BATON ROUGE - An online ticketing company is accused of taking money and not returning it to who it belongs to. A church in Baton Rouge says it's one of the site's latest victims, out thousands of dollars.

Watch live newscasts here.

Fr. Tommy Dillon has been serving at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church for the past eight years. He has utilized Brown Paper Tickets as his go-to ticketing platform for various church events.

"I appreciate their commitment to being a fair-trade ticketing company, distinguishing them from industry giants like Ticketmaster," Dillon said.

Having never had a problem with them in the past, Dillon utilized the company in December 2022 and again in March 2023 for two church events. The church is still owed money, about $2,125.

"We were just really disappointed when we never got the money. It fills me with a bit of holy anger," he said.

The ticket sales would reimburse the church for a crawfish boil and go to the church's outreach ministries. It never happened. Instead, Dillon says they had to utilize operating funds to cover the costs.

"We had to pay for it after people had paid for it," he said.

After reaching out to Brown Paper Tickets four times with zero results, he emailed 2 On Your Side. Brown Paper Tickets has been in some trouble since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's accused of withholding profits from many venues and event organizers. Brown Paper Tickets was sued for millions in 2020 and has since been acquired by Events.com with hopes of turning things around. It appears more of the same continues.

"I'm a person who believes in hope, if I didn't believe in hope I probably wouldn't be a priest," Dillon said.

In this case, St. Margaret's Episcopal Church is losing hope that those funds will be returned. Even without the money, Dillon says all is well. His concern is that the company is still operating in bad faith. He worries about others who use Brown Paper Tickets and rely on the money.

"When the little person gets trampled upon it really hurts and saddens me," he said.

Dillon says he and his church will continue to be a good neighbor and make the community a better place, they just won't use Brown Paper Tickets ever again.

The company does not have an operating telephone number. Emails to Brown Paper Tickets and Events.com were not returned.