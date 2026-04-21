One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship

FORT WORTH, Tx. - No. 2 LSU gymnastics finishes in second place at their 11th National Championship appearance Saturday afternoon. They scored a 198.0750 to be the national runner-up to Oklahoma.

The Tigers started the meet on floor exercise, an event they rank No. 1 in the country on. The Tigers were led in the rotation by Amari Drayton and Kaliya Lincoln who each put up a 9.9375. LSU found themselves in second place with a 49.5125 team score. They trailed No. 1 Oklahoma who put up a 49.6000 on vault.

The Tigers moved to vault for the second rotation. They were led in the rotation by Kailin Chio who anchored the vault squad. The sophomore scores a perfect 10.0, the first perfect score at nationals since 2023. LSU still trailed the Sooners with a 98.975 heading into uneven bars. Oklahoma led with a 99.0875, only one-tenth ahead of the Tigers.

LSU moved to uneven bars and put up one of their best team scores of the season. After scoring a 49.1875 in the semifinal on Thursday, the Tigers did not count a score below 9.90. They were led in the rotation by Konnor McClain who went 9.95 in the anchor spot. The bars team put up a 49.6125, a program record at the national championship.

LSU moved up to first place heading into the final rotation. They led 148.600, just 0.075 ahead of the Sooners.

On balance beam, things got rocky when Lexi Zeiss fell in the second spot. The Tigers had to recover in the four following routines. Konnor McClain scored a 9.95 in the fifth spot. Kailin Chio followed McClain and anchored LSU with a 9.90 to close out the meet.