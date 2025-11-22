One Tank Trip: Louisiana Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND - Far beyond the kingdom of Baton Rouge, there lies a land where turkey legs rule the food pyramid, fantasy roams free, and your everyday neighbors transform into knights, queens, and woodland creatures. It is here, in the enchanted realm, that our tale unfolds.

Every enchanted realm needs a guide. Sometimes it’s the voices you meet along the way. One of the first belonged to Violet Keller, the festival’s spark of magic.

“It’s a transportation to like a different world... it’s amazing... it’s like you go into your normal life and all of a sudden you’re in the renaissance," said Keller. “And everyone always has the greatest attitude and just has the best time at the Renaissance Festival.”

From the moment you walk in, you can see the costumes, hear the music, and smell the food. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival isn’t just a world you walk through. It’s a world you play in. You can duel anyone you choose, ride swings and spinning attractions, or even throw tomatoes at a man who insults you on purpose.

Sometimes, you find yourself negotiating your way into a pretend council position. The real magic appears in the details: the faces, the laughter, the stories unfolding around every corner. Some say it feels like stepping into a childhood dream. “It’s been a wonderful time. It’s basically like a book come to life for sure, an old fantasy book you read as a kid," said Fedora Young.

Others find magic in the people, the artisans, and the villagers who welcome you like you belong here. Katherine Conoley attended the festival and said everything is unique.

“And everyone’s been super nice too. It’s really fun to walk around and look at the different booths and vendors and talk to people.”

And then there’s the freedom to dress up, to play, to pretend, to step into a world where the rules are simple: be kind, be curious, and have fun.

“It’s a festival where you dress up as medieval characters and mythological creatures. It’s a fun way to express yourself and enjoy some good food and drink,” said Alexis Alvarez. “It’s kind of like a fantasy. It’s been a beautiful day, the weather’s been wonderful, and the people are so nice.”

Whether you duel a stranger, ride a dragon-shaped swing, get roasted by a man in a booth, or join the royal council with your elite flamingo skills, the Louisiana Renaissance Festival welcomes every version of you. It’s a living story just waiting to be stepped into.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival runs every Saturday from now until Dec. 7.