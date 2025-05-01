One shot at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was injured in a shooting at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on Monday night.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies responded to the complex along South Harrells Ferry Road near O'Neal Lane around 11 p.m.

Deputies said a man was standing in a parking lot when he said someone shot him. He was taken to a hospital for injuries and his condition is unknown.

EBRSO said the incident is still under investigation.