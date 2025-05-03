74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex of South Harrells Ferry Road, officials said.

The person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials. 

Another person was shot at the complex Monday night. No officials confirmed if the incident is connected.

