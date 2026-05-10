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Officials working house fire on Laurel Hill Lane in St. Francisville, other structures threatened
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ST. FRANCISVILLE - West Feliciana fire officials are working a fire in The Bluffs neighborhood, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Officials are currently working a fire at a house on Laurel Hill Lane that they believe is threatening nearby structures. Two people were inside and no injuries resulted from the fire.
The house is a total loss, officials confirmed.
No other information was immediately available.
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ST. FRANCISVILLE - West Feliciana fire officials are working a fire in The Bluffs neighborhood, according to the West Feliciana... More >>
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