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Officials working house fire on Laurel Hill Lane in St. Francisville, other structures threatened

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ST. FRANCISVILLE - West Feliciana fire officials are working a fire in The Bluffs neighborhood, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials are currently working a fire at a house on Laurel Hill Lane that they believe is threatening nearby structures. Two people were inside and no injuries resulted from the fire.

The house is a total loss, officials confirmed.

No other information was immediately available.

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Officials working house fire on Laurel Hill...
Officials working house fire on Laurel Hill Lane in St. Francisville, other structures threatened
ST. FRANCISVILLE - West Feliciana fire officials are working a fire in The Bluffs neighborhood, according to the West Feliciana... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 Friday, May 08, 2026 3:44:00 PM CDT May 08, 2026

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