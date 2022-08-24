Latest Weather Blog
Officers' response to downtown brawl caught on video
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A fight caught on video in downtown over the weekend has stirred up criticism over how officers responded to the situation and sparked an internal review by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The Baton Rouge NAACP released a statement Monday after the video circulated on social media. In that video, officers intervened in a fight Friday night that appeared to involve two Black men and a group of white men trading blows.
In the video, a handful of officers were seen rushing in after the fight escalated.
View this post on Instagram
As the video was shared around, several posts criticized the officers involved for their handling of the situation, specifically that it appeared only the Black men involved in the fight were immediately detained.
On Monday, the NAACP said it had raised concerns over the video with leadership at BRPD.
The department told WBRZ its review of the situation is ongoing. A spokesperson with the NAACP said at least one person was arrested after the fight.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central unanimously approves $500,000 partnership with East Baton Rouge to clean Comite...
-
Litter clean up crew gifted 40 trash cans to place around Baton...
-
Sunshine Bridge closing for repairs this weekend after workers found cracked support
-
Metal in road pokes holes in dozens of tires, company responsible trying...
-
Juveniles expecting to transfer to Angola will wait a little longer
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning