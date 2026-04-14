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Officers in West Baton Rouge Parish increase patrols following rise in vehicle burglaries

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BRUSLY — Agencies in West Baton Rouge have reported an increase in vehicle burglaries over the past week, according to the Brusly Police Department. 

Officers said most of the burglaries involved vehicles that were left unlocked. Authorities would like to remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables. 

Due to the increase in burglaries, officers with the Brusly and Addis Police Departments will be conducting extra patrols in residential areas.

Officers ask that residents report any suspicious activity to West Baton Rouge dispatch at 225-490-8599. 

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Officers in West Baton Rouge Parish increase...
Officers in West Baton Rouge Parish increase patrols following rise in vehicle burglaries
BRUSLY — Agencies in West Baton Rouge have reported an increase in vehicle burglaries over the past week, according to... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 Sunday, April 12, 2026 9:58:00 AM CDT April 12, 2026

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