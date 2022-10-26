Ochsner hosts crawfish boil for medical workers

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Baton Rouge is kicking off the month of April with a giant crawfish boil for its doctors, nurses, and hospital staff.

The event is made possible by a donation of 3,000 pounds of crawfish from Louisiana Fish Fry. The company said it made the donation as a way of honoring "the determined work of Ochsner's medical professionals."

The crawfish, featuring Louisiana Fish Fry's new Boil Booster product, will be served up at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge, 17000 Medical Center Drive (I-12/Exit 7, O'Neal Lane) on Thursday, April 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The boil is exclusively for Ochsner employees, following a year of sacrifice and hard work in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ochsner says the private event will take place in the hospital's parking lot and that social distancing guidelines will be followed.