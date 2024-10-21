79°
Latest Weather Blog
No foul play suspected after body found on side of Denham Springs road
Related Story
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning.
Detectives on scene said the body was found across from Clegg's Nursery near Watson around 8 a.m.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said foul play was not suspected.
News
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'