No foul play suspected after body found on side of Denham Springs road

Tuesday, October 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. 

Detectives on scene said the body was found across from Clegg's Nursery near Watson around 8 a.m.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said foul play was not suspected.

