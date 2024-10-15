79°
No foul play suspected after body found on side of Denham Springs road
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning.
Detectives on scene said the body was found across from Clegg's Nursery near Watson around 8 a.m.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said foul play was not suspected.
