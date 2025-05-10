64°
Night Market happening in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend
BATON ROUGE - The third annual Baton Rouge Night Market is happening on May 10 highlighting Asian culture in the capital city.
Vendors such as Seoul Stop, The Madz Kitchen, Sushi Iku and more will be at the event!
The market will be held on May 10 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.
Tickets can be purchased for $5 here.
2une In's Abigail Whitam is joining us live this morning downtown with organizers of the event.
