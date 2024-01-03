New Roads Mayor breaches security at Pointe Coupee Courthouse

NEW ROADS- The embattled Mayor of New Roads facing corruption charges is under fire again. This time he's accused of breaching courthouse security as he entered the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse for his arraignment last week.



Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres issued a strongly worded letter to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald scolding a high ranking Captain and Lieutenant for allowing the Mayor through a locked side door. Those actions allowed Myer in without having to go through a metal detector.



"I felt like they weren't following the rules," Sheriff Torres said. "That prompted the letter I sent to the Chief."



When Myer walked out of the courthouse last week, there was only video of him exiting. That's because he didn't have to enter the front door like everyone else.



The letter Torres sent to McDonald says, "Captain Delaney Lee and Lt.Michael Johnson allowed Myer to access the courtroom without going through the proper protocol set forth by Judge James Best. This intentional breach of security is unacceptable and unwarranted."



Tonight, Police Captain Delaney Lee admits he made a call to a Lieutenant to get the Mayor special access to the building.



"I called him (Lt. Johnson) and asked him where he was and to open the door and let me in," Lee said.



Lee claims he didn't know what the security procedures were at the courthouse.



We pressed New Roads Chief Kevin McDonald about what his Officers were doing at the courthouse. He told us he didn't know.



Tonight, Captain Lee is at odds with the Sheriff. He doesn't think his actions breached security.



"First of all, breach of security is a strong term," Lee said. "When the mayor was escorted up with police officers, he did not break into the side door."



As all sides have to hash out this issue, Sheriff Torres had a stern warning for the Chief.



"Consider this letter your official notice that any action by members of your department to breach or circumvent the security of the Pointe Coupee Courthouse will subject those persons to be charged with contempt of court," the letter said.



Last year, security protocols were updated after Judge James Best voiced concerns about it. The New Roads Police Department told us for the Mayor's next court date, he'll go in the front like everyone else. He's scheduled to appear before a Judge again in January.