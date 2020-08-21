69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Roads crash with injuries near False River

Related Story

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A Thursday morning crash involving a pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler occurred in New Roads at LA 78, leaving at least one person injured.

The wreck took place shortly before 7:45 a.m. and Louisiana State Police say the driver of the pick-up was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with serious injuries. 

Though additional details related to the circumstances surrounding the crash are limited, WBRZ has learned that LA 1 is closed at LA 78 (Pointe Coupee) as officials respond to the scene.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.

News
New Roads crash at LA 1 and...
New Roads crash at LA 1 and LA 78 leaves one seriously injured, closes roadways
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A Thursday morning crash involving a pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler occurred in New Roads at... More >>
1 week ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 8:02:00 AM CDT August 13, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days