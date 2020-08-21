69°
Latest Weather Blog
New Roads crash with injuries near False River
Related Story
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A Thursday morning crash involving a pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler occurred in New Roads at LA 78, leaving at least one person injured.
TRAFFIC ALERT: La 1 is closed at La 78 (Pointe Coupee) due to crash involving injury and 18-wheeler— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 13, 2020
The wreck took place shortly before 7:45 a.m. and Louisiana State Police say the driver of the pick-up was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with serious injuries.
Though additional details related to the circumstances surrounding the crash are limited, WBRZ has learned that LA 1 is closed at LA 78 (Pointe Coupee) as officials respond to the scene.
This is a developing situation, check back for updates.
News
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A Thursday morning crash involving a pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler occurred in New Roads at... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bridge Center for Hope on schedule to open late fall 2020
-
Free COVID-19 testing now being offered on LSU's campus
-
'Think about other people,' Baton Rouge district court judge recounts COVID-19 battle
-
Man with extensive criminal past allegedly murders girlfriend while on bond for...
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
Sports Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here