New procedure can help people with cataracts and poor vision

BATON ROUGE - A new procedure is helping people with cataracts.

The procedure was just performed in Baton Rouge by doctors at Williamson Eye Center.

The procedure uses newly-approved Synergy lenses. 

Watch the attached story to see more in Monday's 2 Your Health segment. 

