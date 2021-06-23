87°
New procedure can help people with cataracts and poor vision
BATON ROUGE - A new procedure is helping people with cataracts.
The procedure was just performed in Baton Rouge by doctors at Williamson Eye Center.
The procedure uses newly-approved Synergy lenses.
Watch the attached story to see more in Monday's 2 Your Health segment.
