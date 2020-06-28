80°
Latest Weather Blog
New Pointe Coupee sheriff Rene Thibodeaux sworn in Friday
Related Story
POINTE COUPEE- Pointe Coupee has a new sheriff in town.
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux was sworn in Friday, June 26, at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse.
Thibodeaux was elected in October of 2019, winning against the three-term incumbent Bud Torres.
He tallied 5,775 votes (58 percent) against 4,547 (42 percent) for Torres, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
“My grandfather was a chief of police in Fordoche and my dad worked 42 years, so I set out to do as many things as I could to prepare myself for this,” Thibodeaux said.
News
POINTE COUPEE- Pointe Coupee has a new sheriff in town. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux was sworn in Friday, June 26,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worship rally in St. Francisville addresses the spread of COVID-19 and racism...
-
Fishing license sales rise due to COVID-19
-
Movie theaters reopening amid pandemic with heightened safety measures, requirements
-
LSU will start fall with on-campus classes, move courses online after Thanksgiving
-
New Pointe Coupee sheriff Rene Thibodeaux sworn in Friday