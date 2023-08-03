76°
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons preview
ATLANTA - The Black and Gold are getting ready to kick off the Dennis Allen era this Sunday in Atlanta. Here are some things to know:
- Michael Thomas has practiced the past two days, and expects to play on Sunday.
- CB Paulson Adebo has been out; expect Bradley Roby to start instead.
- Alvin Kamara has been moving really well, might be his best camp as a pro.
- The game starts at 12 p.m. on Sunday. The Falcons lead the series all time 54-52, although the Saints are 15-9 against ATL since 2010.
