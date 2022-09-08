72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons preview

2 hours 3 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, September 08 2022 Sep 8, 2022 September 08, 2022 9:02 PM September 08, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

ATLANTA - The Black and Gold are getting ready to kick off the Dennis Allen era this Sunday in Atlanta. Here are some things to know:

- Michael Thomas has practiced the past two days, and expects to play on Sunday.

- CB Paulson Adebo has been out; expect Bradley Roby to start instead.

- Alvin Kamara has been moving really well, might be his best camp as a pro. 

- The game starts at 12 p.m. on Sunday. The Falcons lead the series all time 54-52, although the Saints are 15-9 against ATL since 2010.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days