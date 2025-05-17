Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints release 2025 schedule
NEW ORLEANS - It's the start of a new era for the New Orleans Saints. With that, comes the competition that lies ahead for new head coach Kellen Moore and company.
On Wednesday evening, the Saints released their full 2025 regular season schedule. For the first time since 2000, New Orleans does not have a prime time game on their schedule. They will not be featured in any Thursday, Sunday or Monday night football games.
2025 SAINTS SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sep. 7 vs Arizona Cardinals - Noon
Week 2: Sep. 14 vs San Francisco 49ers - Noon
Week 3: Sep. 21 at Seattle Seahawks - 3:05 p.m.
Week 4: Sep. 28 at Buffalo Bills - Noon
Week 5: Oct. 5 vs New York Giants - Noon
Week 6: Oct. 12 vs New England Patriots - 3:25 p.m.
Week 7: Oct. 19 at Chicago Bears - Noon
Week 8: Oct. 26 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3:05 p.m.
Week 9: Nov. 2 at Los Angeles Rams 3:05 p.m.
Week 10: Nov. 9 at Carolina Panthers - Noon
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: Nov. 23 vs Atlanta Falcons 3:25 p.m.
Week 13: Nov. 30 at Miami Dolphins - Noon
Week 14: Dec. 7 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon
Week 15: Dec. 14 vs Carolina Panthers 3:25 p.m.
Week 16: Dec. 21 vs New York Jets - Noon
Week 17: Dec. 28 at Tennessee Titans - Noon
Week 18: TBD at Atlanta Falcons
