New Louisiana child car seat laws to go into effect Thursday
BATON ROUGE - New laws dealing with car seats and booster seats in Louisiana go into effect Thursday.
Parents who need help installing or checking the installation of child seats can go to state police troop headquarters across the state. For troop headquarters listed by region, click here.
Requirements:
-Any child who is younger than 2 years old must be restrained in a rear-facing child safety seat until reaching its weight or height limit.
-A child who is older than 2 years old and has outgrown the rear-facing child safety seat must be restrained in a forward-facing child safety seat with an internal harness until reaching its weight or height limit.
-A child who is at least 4 years old and has outgrown the forward-facing safety seat must be restrained by a belt-positioning booster seat secured with a seat belt.
-A child who is at least 9 years old or has outgrown the booster seat can use the car's adult seat belt if it fits correctly.
