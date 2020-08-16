New I-110 exit only a few months away from opening

BATON ROUGE- Driving on I-110 is a headache, and it's only made worse when trying to weave through three lanes of traffic to reach the Washington Street exit.

Derylle Spears frequently commutes through the area and is no stranger to the frustration.

"It's quite difficult. No matter what time you come, it will always be some traffic. And sometimes it gets a little dangerous," Spears said.

But the problem may slowly come to an end with the new Terrace street exit ramp finally taking shape.

"Hopefully it will take some of the traffic from going through those highly congested areas," Spears said.

DOTD says the project is making progress, and only a few more things need to be done.

"They will be pouring concrete shortly," said Rodney Mallett, with DOTD.

The $9 million project was specifically designed to relieve traffic congestion at the I-10/I-110 merge, a very busy area with thousands of drivers.

"It's a dangerous situation, and when its peak hours and it's congested what happens is that somebody can stop traffic and try to get off at that exit," Mallett said.

The new ramp will now allow drivers to exit left instead of weaving across three lanes of traffic to exit on Washington street.

The new addition should make driving easier and safer.

"It will reduce the number of accidents that occur at Washington Street," Mallett said.

The Washington street exit will remain open once the new ramp is completed.

The new exit is expected to be completed by the end of summer.