New crime cameras helping Addis Police deter car theft

ADDIS - Addis Police Department hopes new cameras in major intersections will help deter crime involving cars.

In the past two months, Addis Police reported at least 20 different car break-ins or attempted break-ins.

Addis Interim Police Chief Jason Langlois said the department brought on three new quad cameras, each offering a 360-degree perspective. The cameras are partially paid for with $25,000 in state funding, the rest of the cost covered by the police department's budget. The three cameras are placed on LA-1 at three intersections in Addis.

"They have helped detectives investigate, looking for certain cars that may be involved in a crime, certain suspects," Langlois said.

The new cameras give officers more options. Langlois said the crime cameras will help officers identify and track people breaking into cars.

"Say somebody does see a vehicle but didn't get a plate, we can run it," Langlois said. "Try to obtain a license plate if they at least have a vehicle description."

Two of the cameras are located at intersections where Addis Police have seen an increase in car break-ins, Belle Vale Drive near Sugar Mill Apartments and East Nic Drive.

Langlois said he hopes to put cameras in neighborhoods to further deter crime.

"We will have a few more cameras come up in periodic spots in our jurisdiction, around town," Langlois said.

4 days ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 Wednesday, October 16, 2024 7:30:00 PM CDT October 16, 2024

