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New community garden opens at Jewel J. Newman Community Center

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BATON ROUGE — A new community garden opened at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Councilman Anthony Kenney's office said the garden is designed to give residents a space to grow food and flowers, build connections and bring neighbors together.

The garden will have garden plots and tools, workshops and planting days, fresh produce swaps and a community atmosphere.

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New community garden opens at Jewel J....
New community garden opens at Jewel J. Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE — A new community garden opened at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 Wednesday, April 29, 2026 2:13:00 PM CDT April 29, 2026

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