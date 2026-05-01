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New community garden opens at Jewel J. Newman Community Center
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BATON ROUGE — A new community garden opened at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
Councilman Anthony Kenney's office said the garden is designed to give residents a space to grow food and flowers, build connections and bring neighbors together.
The garden will have garden plots and tools, workshops and planting days, fresh produce swaps and a community atmosphere.
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BATON ROUGE — A new community garden opened at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on... More >>
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