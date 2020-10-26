NBA YoungBoy arrested Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A total of 16 people were arrested Monday night in East Baton Rouge Parish, including the rapper NBA YoungBoy.

According to booking information, the Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested on drug charges on Monday, Sept. 28.

Police were called to an abandoned property on Chippewa Street around 4:30 p.m. in response to reports of a large group of individuals brandishing firearms and filming a video, according to arrest records.

Those involved were identified as members of two street gangs, 'Never Broke Again' and 'Bottom Boy Guerillas,' according to police.

When officers arrived to the scene, three people ducked behind vehicles and fled the lot. The others were seen going to vehicles, opening doors, and shutting them before walking toward police.

Those who fled were later apprehended about a block away from the scene. They were each detained in the back of police units due to a large crowd forming in the area.

BRPD says officers were given permission to search three of the seven vehicles at the scene. Authorities found about three grams of marijuana and one dose of Hydrocodone in a clear bag inside the vehicles. A judge signed a search warrant for the remaining vehicles, which led officers to discover several handguns and rifles, including an AK-47. Officers also found more marijuana, digital scales, and Xanax.

Police said another seven firearms were found in the grass nearby, including one stolen out of Texas.

According to police records, the marijuana was packaged for distribution and the scales found at the scene are used for packaging and selling narcotics. Additionally, the individuals had large amounts of cash on their persons, which was seized. Gaulden, known as NBA YoungBoy, was carrying more than $47,000 at the time alone, officers said.

Records show Gaulden was released from jail late Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear whether he was freed on bond.

Gaulden's attorney, Jimmy Manasseh, released the following statement Tuesday morning.

"It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything.

Kentrell Gaulden is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances.

Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene. We still have the Second Amendment in the United States.

The immediate detention of these black men was illegal in that it violated their Constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal.

Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden’s person or in his immediate control.

Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such"

In addition to Kentrell Gaulden, the following were also arrested in the Sept. 28 raid:

- Cleveland Ely

- Morrow Battie

- Anthony Grayer

- Charles Brown

- Marlon Ramsey

- Dionel Jacob

- Dalton Quiett

- Nathan Hayes

- Tyler Taylor

- Daryl Brown

- Jalen Griffin

- Joseph Robinson

- Deonte Smart

- Kendrick Edwards

- Joshua Butler