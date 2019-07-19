Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multiple water spouts spotted in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A person traveling the Causeway Bridge spotted a massive water spout as the New Orleans area first began feeling the effects of the potential tropical system developing in the gulf.

Tyler Arbour captured the video as he hit traffic on the bridge around 9 a.m. Wednesday. At least one other water spout was spotted near the city around that same time.

It's one of the ways the system has manifested in southeast Louisiana this morning. WWL reports widespread flooding and power outages across the city, leaving many drivers stranded. Tornado warnings were also issued for Orleans and Jefferson parishes as multiple water spouts were spotted on Lake Pontchartrain.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is currently just off the Louisiana coast and is expected to make landfall later this week as category 1 hurricane.

