Multiple water spouts spotted in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A person traveling the Causeway Bridge spotted a massive water spout as the New Orleans area first began feeling the effects of the potential tropical system developing in the gulf.

Tyler Arbour captured the video as he hit traffic on the bridge around 9 a.m. Wednesday. At least one other water spout was spotted near the city around that same time.

It's one of the ways the system has manifested in southeast Louisiana this morning. WWL reports widespread flooding and power outages across the city, leaving many drivers stranded. Tornado warnings were also issued for Orleans and Jefferson parishes as multiple water spouts were spotted on Lake Pontchartrain.

Still a lot of water on the streets in Treme. Be careful if you have to be on the roads. ?@WWLTV? pic.twitter.com/J0rPPVi8L2 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) July 10, 2019

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is currently just off the Louisiana coast and is expected to make landfall later this week as category 1 hurricane.

You can find more weather updates here.